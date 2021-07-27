Andhra Pradesh has become the tenth state in the country to reach the mark of 2 crore Covid-19 vaccinations. As of Tuesday evening, a total of 2,09,08,924 vaccination doses were administered across the state. In Visakhapatnam, a total of 20,30,262 persons have been administered the vaccine. Among the total, 15,63,236 received their first dose and 4,67,026 received their second dose. According to the AP Health Department, all the districts in the state have been showing good progress in women vaccinations, especially of pregnant women and mothers with children below five years.

Out of all the doses administered, 53,92,335 doses were administered to people above 60 years, 95,00,321 doses to people between 45-60 years and 60,16,268 doses to people between 18-44 years of age. Of the total vaccinated in the state, 1,58,19,330 were administered with at least one dose and 50,89,594 were completely vaccinated (administered with both the doses). Among these, 1,14,09,561 are female and 94,96,040 are male.

According to the statistics, given by the AP Health Department, among all the states, AP stands top in women vaccinations by inoculating about 54 percent of doses to females out of total doses administered. The decision to vaccinate women on a priority basis was taken in order to ensure that the third wave of the pandemic doesn’t affect children. According to the Health Officials, Andhra Pradesh is one among five states in India to prioritise vaccinating females. The other four states are Kerala, Chattisgarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. These states have an above 50 percent vaccination ratio in favour of women, while other states are doing below 50 percent.

Other states to cross the 2 crore vaccination mark are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu.