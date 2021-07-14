Taking the initiative, in keeping themselves and their families safe from Covid-19, a majority of the women in Vizag are getting vaccinated. In a recent survey, by the Andhra Pradesh Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, it has been observed that more women are being vaccinated than men. The initial phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive saw more men, and youth, taking vaccinations than women. Now, more women are coming forward for vaccination in Vizag, due to the awareness programmes being run by the State Government.

According to sources, 17,10,310 individuals have been vaccinated in the city, among which 8,67,523 are women and 8,42,787 are men. Therefore, there is an excess number of 24,736 women who have been vaccinated, as compared to men. It may be recalled that the vaccination drive in the district started in January 2021. While there had not been many women in Vizag who came forward for vaccination in the initial two months, ANMs and ASHA workers mobilised the concerned beneficiaries to get their vaccinations done. After a spike in Covid-19 cases in March 2021, everyone had realised the need to get vaccinated. So far, in the 17 lakh or so individuals who got vaccinated, 13 lakh have got their first dose while 4 lakh got their second dose. The city has around 155 vaccination centres with health workers vaccinating citizens.

“I had a lot of worries earlier about vaccination, fearing any side effects in future. But after witnessing the drastic rise in cases, and even deaths in my family, I felt vaccination could really help us to be safe. It is always better to avoid following fake news and rumours which may bring you negative ideas about vaccination,” said Sarala, a resident of Murali Nagar.

“I always used to wonder why women staying at home needed to get vaccinated. But seeing that many are getting affected with Covid-19 even after being at home, I have understood that vaccination is a must for every woman, no matter if they stay at home or go out,” said Madhavi, a resident of Maddilapalem.

Meanwhile, health officials in Vizag have recently started a vaccination drive for women with children below 5 years of age and pregnant women. Around 1,48,624 mothers, with children below five years, have been administered with the first dose. It was a week ago when the State Government had given a nod for vaccinating pregnant women, following strict Covid-19 protocols for the safety of women. So far, about 40,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated with the first dose.