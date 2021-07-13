One of the most awaited temples in Vizag is TTD’s Lord Venkateswara temple, which is being constructed in front of Rushikonda Beach. The temple is getting ready for its grand opening on 13 August 2021 in Vizag. This is to be one of the major attractions in the city on the hillock between Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering – GVPCE and GITAM at Rushikonda beach. The construction work of this temple, by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), had started in 2018 on approximately 10 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 26 crores.

The consecration of the idol, known as Vigraha Prathista, and other rituals, such as Maha Samprokshana and Ankurarpanam, are scheduled to take place from 9 to 13 August. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to visit for the inauguration on 13 August. It is likely that devotees will be allowed to take darshan after 13 August. Priests from Tirupathi are said to visit Vizag, for a week, to perform the required rituals.

The temple’s design and planning taken up by the TTD in Vizag added some features similar to TTD’s temple in Tirupati. A statue of Lord Hanuman will be placed in front of the Lord Venkateswara statue similar to the one in Tirupati main temple. Also, temples of Goddesses Bhoodevi and Sridevi will be situated beside the main temple. All the other elements of the deities, including Srivaari Paadalu, are carved at the SV Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture (SVITSA) in Tirupati.

The TTD temple will also have a meditation hall accommodating around 150 members, and a banquet hall to conduct marriage ceremonies. Also, a facility for the devotees to take rest is being constructed. A special ticket counter and Prasadam counter will be available outside the temple.

The temple will have two main priests, and the accommodation facility has been provided for them near the temple. For the devotees to visit the temple, the TTD laid a 500-metre ghat road from the Beach Road to the temple. The TTD officials will be performing all the rituals, similar to the ones conducted at Tirumala, after the opening.