Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his wife YS Bharathi, took the Covid-19 vaccine shot at the vaccination centre at Ward No140, Bharthpet, in Guntur on Thursday morning. The CM flagged off the vaccination drive for individuals above 45 years.

After receiving his first dose of the Covid vaccine, Chief Minister YS Jagan said, “In the current scenario, the vaccine is our only weapon against Covid-19. Therefore, we need to aggressively vaccinate people across age groups to safeguard them against the virus.” Mentioning the approach by the state in vaccinating the population, the CM said that the state government’s on-ground network of ward volunteers, ASHA workers, and other district officials are creating door-to-door awareness regarding vaccination in every part of Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, city Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, Deputy Mayor BV Vajra Babu, Municipal Commissioner C Anuradha, and other senior officials visited the ward secretariat to examine the arrangements.

Speaking with the media, MP Mopidevi Venkataramana said that the vaccination drive will be covering a large section of the population. Appealing to people to get vaccinated in the effort to curb the spread of the virus, he urged not to believe in myths surrounding vaccine safety. The MP further requested people to adhere to the safety protocol and follow safety precautions including wearing masks, sanitising hands, and maintaining physical distancing.

Reviewing the preparations for the Covid vaccination drive for people above the age of 45, the Centre advised states and UTs to maintain vaccine wastage at less than 1% (present National Wastage Percentage being 6%). A key theme underlying the meet was the identification of low vaccine coverage pockets particularly in districts showing COVID surge and for taking corrective actions there.