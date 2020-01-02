10 Anurag Kulkarni songs that must be on your playlist right now!

Anurag Kulkarni has slowly been carving a niche for himself in the Telugu Film Industry with his versatile choice of songs. From bagging top hit songs to working with legendary music directors like A R Rahman, the Hyderabad boy seems to be making significant strides in his music career. Here are top 10 songs that showcase Kulkarni’s versatility:

1. Aagi Aagi – Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi

Complete with music director Vivek Sagar’s music, Anurag Kulkarni’s voice in Aagi Aagi fits like a glove. The song is a beautiful addition to the slice of life entertainer that is Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi.

2. Mahanati Title Track – Mahanati

In what could possibly be described as the singer’s single most powerful track, the Mahanati title track picturizes yesteryear legendary actress Savithri’s life journey. The track that is set in a montage of the actress’s life packs a punch in the movie, and making the impact is Anurag Kulkarni. Mooga Manasulu in the same album is another track that’s worth a listen.

3. Asha Pasham – C/O Kancherapalem

What made C/O Kancherapalem even more memorable for the audiences apart from its progressive storytelling style was its music. Asha Pasam is a much-loved and beautifully picturized track from the movie that brought accolades to Anurag.

4. Mellaga Tellarindoi – Shatamanam Bhavathi

Mellaga Tellarindoi also features Ramya Behra in the lead. The song set around the festivities of Sankranthi instantly puts one in a festive mood and is one of the more lively songs of Anurag Kulkarni.

5. Jaago Narasimha Jaago Re – Syera Narasimha Reddy

The track from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy features bigwigs like Shankar Mahadevan and Hariharan. Anurag Kulkarni, however, doesn’t disappoint and makes his mark on the powerful track. A must-listen for all Megastar Chiranjeevi fans.

6. Oh Baby Title Track – Oh Baby

Oh Baby’s Title track encapsulates the movie’s mood perfectly, and Anurag Kulkarni’s rendition is a smooth segue into Oh Baby’s storyline. An upbeat track that can uplift one’s mood instantly!

7. Pilla Raa – RX 100

Possibly the most famous song of the singer’s Pilla Raa is a romantic track featured in the 2018 release RX 100. The track made both audiences and musicians take notice of the budding singer.

8. Ramuloo Ramulaa

The singer’s latest number from Ala Vaikunthopuram Lo has been making the rounds on the internet for being catchy and fun. The excitement around the yet-to-be-released Trivikram movie has only increased with Kulakrni’s rendition in Ramuloo Ramulaa.

9. Ninnu Choodagaane – 2 Hours Love

Another romantic number in the singer’s kitty, the track composed by music director Gyaani Singh comes to life with lyricist VNV Ramesh Kumar’s lyrics.

10. Gagana Veedilo – Valmiki

Gagana Veedilo is a catchy track from Valmiki that also features Sweta Subramanian as the lead female singer. Mickey J Meyer succeeds in harnessing Anurag Kulkarni’s singing talent in this one.