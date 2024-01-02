In a shocking incident in Vizag, a 14 year old girl was raped by her uncle at her residence. The incident came to light when the victim’s mother got suspicious as the girl did not get her periods, and even the medicines could not help. Upon conducting some medical tests and diagnosis, it was found out that the girl is pregnant. The girl has then opened up about the issue with her parents, who were taken aback by the news.

According to reports, the victim’s uncle stays in a separate residence in PM Palem, which is close to the victim’s residence. Last year in the month of May, the accused was reportedly taking videos of the girl while she was bathing and blackmailed her that he would be publishing those videos on Facebook. The accused has manipulated the girl while she was alone, and proceeded to rape her. Extremely shocked by the incident, the victim’s mother has raised a complaint with the PM Palem Police Station. The Vizag Police Officials have confirmed that they have registered the case and took the accused of the rape case into custody.

In another news, the Vizag City Police have arrested 11 members who were involved in the gang rape case in the city. The Police have arrested the 11 men based on the complaint registered by the victim’s father. The accused have been in custody of the Disha police station, while the police are undertaking further investigation.

