State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha launched the Road Accident Victims Assistance Cell on the premises of the police commissionerate in Visakhapatnam on 8 December.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said the cell, was set up with the aim of assisting the families of road accident victims to get compensation in time.

Underlining the need for certain changes in some insurance policies, Anitha said the government decided to focus on it. Accident victims can a toll-free number (7995095793) for any assistance, the Home Minister added.

Earlier, Anitha inaugurated the police station building at Arilova in the city. Though foundation-stone was laid for the building in 2018, work on it was taken up in the five years of the YSRCP regime, she pointed out. “Now, the alliance government has focussed on basic facilities at police stations,” she said.

The Home Minister thanked the Divis Laboratories for providing furniture to the police station. She also said that the culvert on the police station route would be repaired with Rs 1 crore of GVMC funds.

Apart from the Road Accident Victims Assistance Cell, the Minister also emphasized other initiatives in Visakhapatnam. The Home Minister said, CCTV cameras were being installed in all cities and drone technology was being utilized to end the ganja menace.

Director-General of Police Dwaraka Thirumala Rao and other officials were present.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu