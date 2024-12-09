On December 8, 2024, Visakhapatnam hosted a deeply moving and impactful event as the acclaimed photo exhibition, 7 Decades: A Silent Refugee Crisis, made its Indian debut. Having earned international recognition in Sydney, Australia, this powerful exhibit opened at the Exhibit Hall of Tanishq on VIP Road as part of its nationwide tour for 2024-25. The exhibition is the work of renowned human rights advocate and photographer Kiran Chukkapalli.

Through evocative and unfiltered imagery, the exhibition sheds light on the untold stories of refugee communities across India. Captured by Kiran Chukkapalli, these photographs provide an intimate glimpse into the lives of individuals uprooted by conflict and socio-political unrest. They portray the resilience and quiet strength of those who have endured decades of displacement, offering a raw yet hopeful perspective on their struggles and victories over the past seventy years.

Complementing the photo exhibit was Stateless, a unique clothing collection crafted by refugee women. Designed by Kiran Chukkapalli, this initiative seeks to empower these women by showcasing their extraordinary stitching skills while providing them with economic independence. Each garment stands as a testament to their creativity, resourcefulness, and determination to transform hardship into opportunity.

The event brought together prominent figures from various sectors, including art, media, politics, philanthropy, and business. Among the notable attendees were MLAs Vishnu Kumar Raju and Vamsi Krishna, Vizag Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, and leading business figures such as Prabhu Kishore of Varun Motors and Kankatala Mallikharjuna Rao. Philanthropists Jayshree Hatangadi, Rana Uppalapati, and celebrated photographer Agarwal were also present, alongside members of youth organizations like Young India (YI). Moved by the exhibition, the gathering engaged in meaningful discussions about addressing refugee issues and fostering inclusive support for marginalized communities.

During his address at the photo exhibition in Visakhapatnam, Kiran Chukkapalli reflected on his immersive journey living in refugee camps to document these stories. He shared how the experience profoundly shaped his understanding of resilience and the importance of human rights advocacy. He expressed hope that the exhibition would spark empathy, dialogue, and collective action for those displaced.

