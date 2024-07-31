On 29 July 2024, in Chodavaram mandal of Visakhapatnam, a man, angered by marital disputes resorted to stabbing his in-laws with a knife, resulting in the murder of his mother-in-law, and deep injuries to his father-in-law.

The accused, Paidithallinaidu, was furious at his in-laws as he suspected that they were refusing to send his wife, Sandhya, back to him, after she had taken their children and deserted him following problems and frequent quarrels in their relationship. The couple reportedly fell in love when Sandhya was still a minor. Due to this, her parents, Paidaraju and Lakshmi, filed a POCSO case against him. Later, however, after attaining majority, both of them got married in 2020.

The couple had two kids. However, their marriage was only smooth for about a year, after which they started having frequent quarrels. Due to this, Sandhya returned to her parents’ house with her children. The elders of the mandal organised a Panchayat as she sought divorce. She explained that her husband and in-laws were harassing her to get Rs 10 lakh and an acre of land as dowry, as she gave birth to two girls. After returning to her parents’ house, Sandhya started working in Visakhapatnam at a shoe shop.

On Monday evening, under the suspicion that Sandhya’s parents were preventing her from coming back to him, Paidithallinaidu entered their house and stabbed his mother-in-law to death. He waited for his father-in-law to come home and stabbed him in the stomach.

The father was seriously injured and taken to KGH in Visakhapatnam. After receiving information about the man stabbing his in-laws, two constables went to Chodavaram in Visakhapatnam on 30 July, where they found the mother-in-law’s dead body lying inside locked doors in a pool of blood.

