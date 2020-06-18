Coronavirus cases continue to spike in Andhra Pradesh as the state recorded 425 new cases on Thursday- the most in a single day so far- to take the tally to 7496. The new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh include 299 from the state, 100 from other states, and 26 foreign returnees. Andhra Pradesh also reported two new COVID-19 casualties from Krishna district taking the death toll to 92.

The media bulletin by the health department stated that 13,923 samples were tested for COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday. 77 patients from Andhra Pradesh were discharged in the said period after recovering from the infection.

The detailed breakup of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, as on 18 June 2020 is as follows:

Andhra Pradesh tally:

Total cases: 5854

Active cases: 2779

Individuals discharged so far: 2983

Other states tally:

Total cases: 1353

Active cases: 611

Individuals discharged today: 51

Foreign returnees tally:

Total cases: 289

Active cases: 242

Individuals discharged today: 3

Coming to Visakhapatnam district, the total number of coronavirus cases increased to 328 with Wednesday seeing 15 new cases. Until Wednesday night, 52,828 samples were tested across the district. Vizag currently accounts for 163 active cases while 164 patients have been discharged so far. It may be noted that one patient in the district had earlier passed away after battling COVID-19.

On the other hand, India recorded its biggest single-day spike on Thursday with 12,881 new coronavirus cases getting reported. The nationwide tally has now touched 3,66,946. While 1,94,325 individuals have recovered so far, 1,60,384 patients are marked active. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country stood at 12,237 as of June 18, 2020 (8 AM).