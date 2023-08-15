Season 2 of Andhra Premier League (APL), the state’s very own T20 cricket league, is set to kickstart on Wednesday, 16 August 2023, at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Vizag. After a successful inaugural edition last year, the league, organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), will feature six teams of budding and talented sportsmen from across the state. The second edition will happen between 16 and 27 August, with 15 league state matches and four knockout matches.

Renowned cricketers such as KS Bharat, Ricky Bhui, U19 cricketer Shaik Rasheed, Hanuma Vihari, and others will participate in the tourney. The APL season 2 auctions were held in the city on 2 August, with 120 players being bagged in the battle of paddles. Collectively, the six teams, Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Uttarandhra Lions, Rayalaseema Kings, Vizag Warriors, and Godavari Marlin Titans, spent Rs 1.8 crores on their squads.

In an exciting announcement, the league’s organisers revealed that the latest sensation and Tollwood actress, Sreeleela, will grace the inaugural ceremony on 16 August. Below is the schedule of Andhra Premier League (APL) Season 2 happening in Vizag from Wednesday.

