On Tuesday, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) conducted the auction of the Andhra Premier League (APL) Season 2 in Visakhapatnam. Over 580 players went under the hammer during the battle of paddles. Auctioneer Charu Sharma oversaw the proceedings.

Similar to the first edition, the second season of APL will feature six teams- Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Uttarandhra Lions, Rayalaseema Kings, Vizag Warriors, and Godavari Marlin Titans. Of the 580 players, the teams picked 120 during the Andhra Premier League auction held yesterday in Visakhapatnam. The proceedings began with APL Governing Council Munish Sehgal addressing the gathering.

Collectively, the six teams dished out Rs 1.8 crores on their squads, with Rayalseema Kings making the most expensive purchase, bagging Hanuma Vihari for Rs 6.6 lakhs. In line with the Indian Premier League, the APL introduced the Right To Match (RTM) card. The Godavari Titans used this to retain M Dheeraj Kumar for Rs 5.2 lakhs.

Indian cricketer Kona Srikar Bharat (Uttarandhra Lions) and Ricky Bhui (Bezawada Tigers) were some of the players retained by the teams. While Visakhapatnam was the sole host for the inaugural edition of the Andhra Premier League (APL), season 2 will be hosted by Kadapa as well. The matches will commence on 16 August 2023 and culminate on 27 August. The entire season will be live broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star 2 HD and Star Telugu, with Fancode as the OTT platform.

