Introducing a unique approach towards promoting the handloom culture of the country, the Handloom Saree Walk, organised by the Spirit of Vizag Society, is a part of the pre-National Handloom Day celebrations in the city. This three km-long walk is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 6 August 2023, from 6 am to 9:30 am, commencing from Viswapriya Functional Hall on the RK Beach road.

The primary objective of the Handloom Saree Walk in Vizag is to revive the traditional art of saree-wearing, promote the handloom sector, encourage walking as a healthy habit, and foster social capital. The Saree Walk is a one-of-a-kind event that aims to bring together saree enthusiasts from all walks of life to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of India.

This event is a perfect platform for individuals to showcase their love for sarees and promote the handloom industry. The walk is designed to be a healthy and fun-filled activity that encourages participants to walk and interact with each other, thereby generating social capital.

Those interested can register for the walk before 2 August 2023 on the www.thespiritofvizag.com website at a fee of Rs 100. Registration is free for participants below the age of 15 and above 75 years. Each participant will receive a certificate of participation, and any group with walkers from three or more generations will be given a surprise gift.

