The Ministry of Culture, Government of India (GoI), had approved a Grant-in-Aid to the Science City of Andhra Pradesh, an AP Government initiative, to set up an advanced Science and Technological Museum at Kailasagiri, Visakhapatnam. Partly funded by the state government, this museum would spread across one acre and would consist of various cutting-edge technological exhibits for public viewing.

Artefacts and other objects of artistic, cultural, historical, or scientific importance, such as a 3D Art Gallery, Silica-Molded Realistic Statues, and Augmented Reality, would be a part of this hi-tech attraction. The Science City of AP also aims to raise awareness about advanced science and technology.

The total budget proposed by the Science City of Andhra Pradesh for the above project was Rs 4.69 crores. The Ministry of Culture as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) granted 3.75 crores, and the remaining amount of 93.8 lakhs is to be matched by the state government as the state’s share.

Additionally, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) would contribute Rs 1 crore for the construction of the Science and Technological Museum at Kailasagiri, stated a source from the Visakhapatnam administration. The construction, to be helmed by the AP Science City, is expected to be completed within five years. Upon becoming operational, the revenue generated through collecting entry fees from the visitors would be equally shared by VMRDA and the state government.

