It has been proposed to develop another cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam with a seating capacity of over 50,000, according to Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Secretary SR Gopinath Reddy. He added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea, and the ACA has been working on the project, addressing the media here in the city on Wednesday, 26 July 2023.

However, it is still in a fluid state, he clarified. The ACA Secretary expressed gratitude to the BCCI for choosing Visakhapatnam to host a T20 match between India and Australia and a test with England. In its announcement on 25 July, BCCI stated that the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium will host two international cricket matches in November 2023 and February 2024, respectively. The ACA would take all necessary steps to ensure the success of the two matches, Reddy expressed.

“Steps are afoot to develop the existing cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam. Renovation of galleries and players’ dressing room has been taken up. The training activity, which was suspended during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume soon,” said the ACA secretary. “We are mulling to develop more stadiums across Andhra Pradesh.” The ACA conducted several matches in the state, and the BCCI had been extending all support to the ACA, remarked Gopinath Reddy.

