All is set for the operation of a seaplane between Vijayawada and Srisailam as the trial run conducted on 8 November was successful. The seaplane took off at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada and landed safely at the Srisailam tourism boating jetty. The trial run was conducted in the presence of the personnel of NDRF, tourism, police and airforce.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch the seaplane experiment in Andhra Pradesh on 9 November. Designed by de Havilland aircraft company, the 14-seater seaplane will take off at Punnami Ghat and land at Srisailam.

Chandrababu Naidu will travel from Vijayawada to Srisailam by the seaplane to visit the Mallanna temple and will have a darshan of Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy.

The Chief Minister, who is keen on developing the Srisailam temple on the lines of the Tirumala temple, has mooted the idea of the seaplane operation between cities.

Earlier, officials of the police, airforce and civic body inspected the arrangements for takeoff and landing facilities for the trial run of the seaplane in Vijayawada.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu recently said that regular services of seaplane in the State would be operated from 9 December.

