Government schools in Andhra Pradesh will soon be adopting the CBSE curriculum. Following the decision taken by the state government, the schools in Andhra Pradesh will be introducing the CBSE syllabus for classes 1-7 from the academic year 2021-22. The curriculum will be extended to higher classes year-wise with classes 8, 9, and 10 to come under the model by 2024.

The decision was taken at a review meeting on Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu, headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to complete the construction of 390 schools in the state that currently do not have pucca structures. He also ordered the hiring of 27,000 sanitary personnel for maintaining toilets in schools. Stating that the first phase of Nadu-Nedu must be completed by March-end and the schools should have good interiors and designs, the Chief Minister hinted at more changes in the second phase. He warned that action will be taken against those found guilty of compromising on the quality of the works being implemented under the scheme.

The review meeting also had the Chief Minister direct the officials to add an English-Telugu dictionary to the Vidya Kanuka kit. He further emphasised the quality of laptops provided to students under the Amma Vodi scheme. Mr Reddy said that the Anganwadi teachers must be imparted proper training on how to teach officials. He added that tests must be conducted every two months to monitor their progress in this regard.

Andhra Prades Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar, and other officials were present at the meeting.