On Friday, Andhra Pradesh has reported its first confirmed death due to the coronavirus pandemic. 55-year-old Sheik Subhani, a resident of Vijayawada, was pronounced dead at 12:30 pm on March 30, 2020. However, the officials wanted to properly confirm that it was due to coronavirus and not any other health issue. Sheik Subhani had visited the Government General Hospital, in Vijayawada, where he passed away an hour later. Within which time, the swab was taken and sent for screening.

On March 17, Sheik Subani’s son had returned from Delhi to Vijayawada. On March 31, the son’s test results were positive. The report, therefore, states that the virus could have spread from the son to the father.

Sheik Subhani was a resident of Kumaripalem, a suburb in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. 29 people, with whom the victim would have contacted have been identified. They have all been sent for quarantine. Additionally, the details of the flight, taken by his son, have been reported to Central Government. For this, all precautions are being taken as per COVID-19 protocol.

As per a media bulletin released by Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh, the state has reported 12 fresh cases within 12 hours to take the count to 161. First death due to Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh is reported today in Vijayawada. So far, Nellore has reported the most number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh with as many as 32 individuals testing positive. While 23 cases have been reported in Krishna district, Guntur and Kadapa have accounted for 20 cases and 19 cases respectively. Prakasam, with 17 cases, West Godavari, with 15 cases, and Visakhapatnam, with 14 cases follow suit. East Godavari and Chittoor have reported 9 cases each while Ananthapur and Kurnool have registered 2 cases and one case each.