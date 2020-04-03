Vizag sees 3 new coronavirus positive cases, tally in Andhra mounts to 161

Vizag has reported three more coronavirus positive cases on Friday. As per a media bulletin released by Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh, the state has reported 12 fresh cases within 12 hours to take the count to 161. With the latest coronavirus positive cases, the tally in Vizag has gone up to 14.

#CoronaUpdates – 12 new #Covid19 positive cases have been registered after 10PM last night, till today morning. Total cases are now 161 in Andhra Pradesh. More details will be shared soon. #covid19pandemic — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 3, 2020

Vizag reported its first case on 19 March when a 65-year-old male tested positive after returning from Mecca. The patient, however, recovered over time and tested negative in the eventual tests.

So far, Nellore has reported the most number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh with as many as 32 individuals testing positive. While 23 cases have been reported in Krishna district, Guntur and Kadapa have accounted for 20 cases and 19 cases respectively. Prakasam, with 17 cases, West Godavari, with 15 cases, and Visakhapatnam, with 14 cases follow suit. East Godavari and Chittoor have reported 9 cases each while Ananthapur and Kurnool have registered 2 cases and one case each.

Nationwide, the total number of cases has climbed over 2300 with new cases coming to light in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, and other states. Amid the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his special video message on Friday, urged the citizens to light a diya/candle or switch on the mobile torch as a mark of unity in the fight against coronavirus.