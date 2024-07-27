Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao has taken a serious view of the reports that appeared in a section of the web media and other platforms alleging his involvement in a liquor scam.

The BJP leader termed the reports fake, baseless and motivated and issued a notice on 26 July evening against the organisations and individuals for spreading such a false campaign. “It’s a part of a major conspiracy to malign my personal reputation and foil my political prospects,” he observed.

“I intend to initiate legal proceedings as mandated under the law against those who indulge in publishing such reports without seeking any clarification from my end. Any reports that are aimed at tarnishing my image will be viewed very seriously,” he warned.

GVL Narasimha Rao asked those who are active on social media to refrain from circulating such fake news about his involvement in the liquor scam. He also urged those who published the reports against him to delete them immediately. “I shall initiate criminal and legal proceedings against those who ignore my notice, the former Rajya Sabha member warned.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu