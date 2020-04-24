As per information released by the AP Health, Medical and Family Department on Friday, COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh have reached 955 as of 24 April 2020. Of these, Kurnool District recorded the highest number of cases (27) in the last twenty-four hours. Krishna District was the second-highest at 14 cases.

Of the 6,303 samples tested, 62 new cases were registered across all districts of AP in the last twenty-four hours alone. Thereby, taking the number of active cases to 781. Visakhapatnam hasn’t reported any new cases during this time period, as per official information. 145 people have been discharged from various facilities across the state so far. The death toll of the state mounts to 29.

Meanwhile, in Visakhapatnam, reports of a 30-year-old woman, testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, sent GVMC officials on a disinfection spree in Thatichetlapalem. Health officials have stated that the patient and her family of six were kept in isolation since 6 April 2020 after it was revealed that one of their family members is affected by coronavirus. After treatment for over two weeks, all family members tested negative for COVID-19. However, the patient in question tested positive in a test conducted by Rapid Response Teams after they were discharged, as per procedures. The news of her testing positive for the virus has led to her whole family being quarantined, again. With this, the total positive cases in Vizag stands at 3, while 19 patients have been discharged to self-quarantine at home.

As of 24 April 2020, the district-wise breakup of all new COVID-19 cases registered in the last twenty-four hours in Andhra Pradesh is as follows:

Kurnool: 27

Krishna: 14

Guntur: 11

Ananthapur: 4

Prakasam: 3

East Godavari: 2

Nellore: 1

All other districts have not reported any new cases.