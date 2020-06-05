Marking the occasion of World Environment Day on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the state’s online waste management platform. Under the management of the newly-floated Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC), this platform is expected enable the requisite treatment of industrial waste as well as afford scrutiny in its waste disposal technique. The Chief Minister also unveiled posters of the APEMC on the occasion.

The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) will be working together with APMEC to ensure efficient waste treatment. The platform is expected to help industries handle the waste produced in an eco-friendly manner. The online waste management platform, which is claimed to be the first of its kind in India, will reportedly also work towards picking waste, in an eco-friendly way, from those who register on it. Industrial waste will be segregated on the basis of the categories of hazardous waste, non-hazardous waste and e-waste, solid and liquid waste, and air pollutants etc. The waste will then be disposed off at the respective waste centres with the process monitored by APEMC. The APMEC will also guide industries who seek help regarding proper removal of waste. The waste management plan is slated to be implemented with the concepts of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Refurbish, Redesign and Remanufacture.

State Forest and Environment Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, and Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney were among those who were present at the launching ceremony of the online waste management platform.