With seven cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) being reported in Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra States in India, the Andhra Pradesh government is on alert and has decided to set up a taskforce committee with experts.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with medical and health officials and directed them to be on a high alert.

The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to set up a taskforce committee with experts in the medical field like paediatricians, microbiologists and pulmonologists. The medical and health officials should take suggestions from the committee, said the Chief Minister.

Suggesting to the officials to keep ready the ICMR authorised virology lab in the State, the Chief Minister said 3,000 testing kits should be kept ready immediately. When the Chief Minister enquired the officials about the availability of masks and medicines, the latter informed him that 4.5 lakh S95 masks, over 13 lakh triple-layered masks and 3.52 PPE kits were readily available in the State.

The officials further said that 20-bed isolation wards were being readied in all teaching hospitals in the State.

Stating that no HMPV cases were detected in the Andhra Pradesh, the officials informed the Chief Minister that the virus was not a new one and has been prevalent since 2001.

Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the people to maintain hygiene and wash hands with soap for 20 seconds frequently. He also underlined the need to wear a mask as a precautionary measure.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu