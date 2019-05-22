RTGS issues five day heat wave warning in Andhra Pradesh

The heat wave in Andhra Pradesh seems to be showing no signs of easing its reins. As the temperatures cross 45 degrees Celsius in several districts of the State, the Andhra Pradesh Real Time Governance System (RTGS) has yet again issued a five-day heat wave warning from May 25-29.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority mentioned in their release that the district authorities will take necessary steps to negate the effects of the heat wave in view of the increase in maximum temperatures forecasted by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the predictions, places in Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, and Kurnool and Kadapa can expect highs around 43-44 degrees Celsius. While places in the East and West Godavari districts and Anantapur will witness temperatures ranging from 41-42 degrees Celsius.

The RTGS in Amaravati, in its latest update, mentioned that 11 places in the State have recorded temperatures higher than 45 degrees Celsius while Kurnool recorded the highest in the State at 45.85 degrees Celsius. Also, the IMD also predicted that the Rayalaseema region would be seeing early rains from May 25-27.

The government is taking measures by distributing ORS packets at all bus and railway stations. They also set up drinking water kiosks to tackle the heat wave. Additionally, a campaign has been launched asking people not to venture out in the sun between 10 am and 3 pm unless absolutely necessary.

It should be noted that over the last few days, Visakhapatnam has been scorched by the sun. The high relative humidity RH levels in the city have only added to the discomfort. The Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has put up boards around the city to educate the people on tips to protect themselves from the heat.

In addition to this, the IMD has also declared a heat wave alert for all districts in Telangana. The heat wave is likely to prevail in isolated pockets of all districts in the state on May 22. Telangana Government officials have held a weather review meeting in Hyderabad.