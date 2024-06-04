The counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Lok Sabha and Assembly election 2024 is currently underway, with initial results out. The counting is taking place for 25 Lok Sabha, 175 Assembly seats. So far, the early trends show a lead for the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance. The latest updates are:

NDA leads the way in Assembly polls

Currently, NDA is taking the lead in the Assembly polls in 152 seats, while YSRCP has procured 23 seats.

In specific, TDP takes the lead in 123, JSP in 23, and BJP in 6 seats in the Assemble segments.

TDP leads in the AP Lok Sabha elections

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha elections, TDP leads with 15 seats, while YSRCP has 5, JSP has 2, and BJP has 3 seats.

As far as the exit polls go, they suggest a landslide victory for the NDA alliance in the AP Lok Sabha election results 2024, projecting them to win between 19 to 25 of the 25 available seats. Will this victory manifest for NDA in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections?

In the 175-member state assembly, the NDA is anticipated to secure between 111 to 135 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a key component of the NDA, is forecasted to play a crucial role in achieving this tally. Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is expected to win only up to 8 Lok Sabha seats and secure between 45 to 60 seats in the state assembly. Some exit polls even predict the TDP-led alliance could capture as many as 161 seats in the state assembly.

If these predictions hold true, they would indicate a strong sentiment against the current YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh. The NDA alliance, spearheaded by the TDP, appears to have successfully strategized its seat-sharing arrangements. The anticipated results could mark a significant shift in Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape, with the YSRCP potentially losing its dominance to the rising NDA alliance.