Shri Jagan Mohan Reddy, Hon’ble Chief Minister Formally Dedicates INS Visakhapatnam to the City of Destiny Shri Jagan Mohan Reddy Hon’ble CM of Andhra Pradesh dedicates INS Visakhapatnam, the indigenously designed and constructed guided-missile stealth destroyer named after the City of Destiny – Visakhapatnam, in a formal ceremony held at Naval Dockyard on 27 Feb 22. The ship is on her maiden visit to the port for participating in the PFR and MILAN 2022.

INS Visakhapatnam is the lead ship of the P15B class of guided missile stealth destroyers and was commissioned on 21 Nov 21. The ship symbolises India’s matured shipbuilding capability and quest for the Make in India initiative towards achieving ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The crew of the ship abides by her motto ‘Yasho Labhasva’ – a Sanskrit phrase that translates to ‘Attain Glory’. It embodies the indomitable spirit and capability of this mighty ship to achieve success and glory in every endeavour. The motto inspires her crew to surmount all odds and uphold the glory of the Ship, Service and Nation always.