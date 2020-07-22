After the exit of Mopidevi Venkataramana and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose from the Cabinet due to their election to Rajya Sabha, new Ministers, replacing them, have been sworn in at a low-key ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Two new MLAs – Chelluboina Srinivasa Venu Gopalakrishna – MLA of Ramachandrapuram and Dr Sidiri Appalaraju – MLA of Palasa, have been sworn into their new positions by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan in Vijayawada this afternoon. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also graced the swearing-in ceremony of the two new ministers. Number of attendees at the ceremony were limited, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fear of community transmission.

Apart from the two new ministers, Dharmana Krishna Das was named the Deputy Chief Minister at the ceremony. He is the legislative representative of the Narsannapet Assembly constituency, Srikakulam district. The new ministers and the Deputy CM thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his leadership and giving them an opportunity to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh post the ceremony.

Minister Venu Gopalakrishna is the first leader from the Settibalija community to be inducted as a Minister in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet. Dr Sidiri Appalaraju, a doctor by profession, joined the YSRCP in 2017 under the leadership of party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Both the leaders are first-time MLAs in Andhra Pradesh. Mr Venu Gopalakrishna specially thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for entrusting him with the new responsibility. He said that the leader has been working for the overall development of backward castes (BC) in the state.

Ex-Ministers Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana resigned from their posts earlier in July with their induction into the Rajya Sabha. Both leaders were inducted into the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday itself.