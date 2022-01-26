The Visakhapatnam District has observed the celebrations of the 73rd Republic Day. Celebrations were held at various places including the Eastern Naval Command, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation head office, Police Parade Grounds, and other locations. Taking the COVID-19 situation in the city into consideration, proper protocols were followed at the celebrations.

Republic Day celebrations at the Police Parade Grounds

Grand celebrations of the 73rd Republic Day were organised at the Police Parade Grounds. Visakhapatnam District Collector Dr. A. Mallikarjuna, IAS, Commissioner of Visakhapatnam City Police, Manish Kumar Sinha, and other district officials were present at the celebrations. Cultural performances, by students of various schools in the district, was the major highlight of the event. Boys and girls also displayed yoga, aerobics, boxing, and sports. The district officials handed over appreciation certificates and mementos to the students who have participated in the sports and cultural programs.

Let us take a brief look at the 73rd Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam.

Republic Day celebrations at NSTL

The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) held celebrations of the 73rd Republic Day. Dr. Y. Sreenivas Rao, Director of NSTL, hoisted the national flag in the presence of Navy Officers, DCS Cadets, scientists, and NSTL employees.

Republic Day celebrations at Hindustan Shipyard Limited

Hindustan Shipyard Limited celebrated the 73rd Republic Day at the HSL dolphin jetty. Hemant Khatri, Chairman and Managing Director of HSL, unfurled the national flag and addressed the gathering. On this occasion, a model room and motivation hall have been inaugurated to foster an understanding of HSL’s journey and contribution to ship building industry.

Republic Day celebrations at Eastern Naval Command

A ceremonial parade was held at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) parade ground at INS Circars. Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta AVSM, YSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC took the salute and inspected a 50 men guard. The Naval Investiture Ceremony was also conducted during the parade.

Republic Day celebrations at Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy

The 73rd Republic Day celebrations were held at the basketball ground of Andhra University College of Engineering. The faculty and staff members of the institute were present at the celebrations. Professor VSRK Prasad, Director, IIPE, unfurled the national flag.

Republic Day celebrations at GVMC head office

The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) head office. GVMC Commissioner Dr. G. Lakshmisha, IAS, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, and two other Deputy Mayors hoisted the national flag. GVMC corporators, and other district authorities were present at the celebrations.