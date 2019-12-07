RGV’s ‘Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu’ gets a new release date

In what comes as a relief to the outspoken filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, the censor board has deemed his latest film fit for release. ‘Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu’ which saw a range of controversies right from when the trailer was released, is slated for release on the date 12 December 2019, as stated by the filmmaker.

On the occasion, Varma took to Twitter, expressing his excitement in a pair of tweets.

THRILLED💃💃💃 to know there is still freedom of expression in our country ..KAMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA REDDLU is passed by the CENSOR ..GRAND GALA RELEASE on DEC 12 th 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/gTwSoPNL4G — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 7, 2019

Sorry sorry sorry ..Alavaatlo porapatu..I mean AMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA BIDDALU 💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/g2UoG1DDso — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 7, 2019



The movie faced trouble from the censor board as the title was considered objectionable. The initial title ‘Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu’ has been replaced with ‘Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu’ now.

The movie loomed in controversy for its characters bearing uncanny resemblances to top politicians in the Telugu states. The political drama has veteran actors from the Telugu Film Industry like Brahmanandam and Ali essaying important roles. Also making their movie debuts in the movie are journalists Mahesh Kathi and Swapna. Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu had a release date in November this year but got postponed due to censor board clearance issues. The songs in the movie, which were released by the movie makers have been garnering praise for being sarcastic and funny.

RGV‘s last – Lakshmi’s NTR faced similar trouble at the box office as the release was delayed by the censor board officials. RGV, often known for his brash comments, has made movies in the past that were loosely based on real-life personalities, like the Sarkar trilogy.