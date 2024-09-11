Vizagites, get ready for an evening full of humour and delight, as the well-loved comedian, Inder Sahani is returning to Visakhapatnam with his brand-new stand-up comedy show, “Ab Hai Aapki Bari.”, presented by The Grin Club.

Inder Sahani: A comedy sensation

Starting stand-up comedy at the age of 21, Inder found fame through his YouTube channel and has had a growing fan base ever since. The comedian previously played a role in SonyTV’s ‘Madness Machange’, and Amazon MiniTV’s ‘Jamnapaar’, which was the most watched webseries in India for more than 45 days after release. He is now bringing his charms from screen to stage.

With over 50 million views on YouTube, Inder Sahani is now hitting the road to make thousands of fans happy with his live comedy performances. Finally, he will perform at the the City of Destiny.

Why you shouldn’t miss “Ab Hai Aapki Bari”

If you’re looking to unwind after busy day, then “Ab Hai Aapki Bari” is the perfect show to catch! Inder Sahani’s performance will transport you into a world of comedy that is relatable on a personal level. After selling out shows in Vizag for the last three years, this is his fourth time in the city.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to be part of an unforgettable comedy night, as Inder Sahani and The Grin Club are all set to bring their comic brilliance to Visakhapatnam.

Date: 14 September

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Venue: Best Western Plus Tejvivaan, Railway Station road, Dondaparthy

Tickets at Rs 499. You can get them on Bookmyshow or contact +91-73388-69596 for passes.

With 4+ years of delivering top-notch comedy shows, The Grin Club is hosting this spectacular stand-up show in Visakhapatnam. The club has been the go-to venue for comedy enthusiasts in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, consistently curating shows that cater to a wide range of audiences. With a reputation for creating memorable experiences for performers and audiences, the Grin Club is back with another perfect performance.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such city and news updates.