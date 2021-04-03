The latest season of Indian Idol, one of the most popular reality shows in India, has been garnering a positive response among viewers. With 9 contestants in the title race, the competition has been getting tougher with each passing week. The much-loved musical show was first aired in 2004 on Sony Entertainment Television. Since its inception, the programme has been receiving appreciation for showcasing the prowess of talented singers across the country. As many as eleven seasons, including two Indian Idol Junior seasons, have been aired so far. As Indian Idol continues to remain one of the favourite singing shows of the nation, here is the list of runners up across seasons.

Complete list of runners up of Indian Idol:

#1 Amit Sana

Hailing from Chattisgarh, Amit took part in the first-ever season of Indian Idol. With his energetic performances, he quickly became one of the fan favourites of the season. Post his stint at Indian Idol, he released his first album ‘Chaldiye’, composed by Vishal-Shekhar, with Sony Music in 2005.

Season: 1

#2 NC Karunya

Paving the way for Telugu singers’ entry into the prestigious show, Karunya floored the judges during the second season of Indian Idol in 2004. Amid much fanfare, he was declared as the runner-up, while his fellow contestant, Sandeep Acharya, bagged the title.

Season: 2

#3 Amit Paul

Interestingly, Paul was eliminated from Season 3. However, he was soon brought back, on popular demand, as a wild card entry. The Indian Idol Season 3 runner-up debuted as a playback singer in ‘Luck by Chance’ with the romantic number, ‘Pyar ki Daastan’. Apart from being a singer, he is also an active member of various social enterprises and supports causes such as children’s education, disabled children, and women empowerment.

Season: 3

#4 Kapil Thapa

Kapil stood as the runner-up of Season 4, when his wife, Sourabhee Debbarma, went on to become the first female singer to win the coveted title in 2008. Years later, the couple tied the knot in 2016.

Season: 4

#5 Bhoomi Trivedi

This Gujarat-based artist first took part in Indian Idol 3. But she quit the show mid-way owing to health issues. Later in the fifth season in 2010, Bhoomi returned to the competition and crooned her way to the grand finale. She is well-known for her Bollywood numbers ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ from Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela (2013), and ‘Husn Parcham’ from Zero (2018).

Season: 5

#6 Amit Kumar & Devender Pal Singh

Season 6 witnessed talented performers like Amit Kumar, Devender Pal Singh, and Vipul Mehta. While Vipul walked away with the trophy, the other two finalists were declared as the runners-up of the competition.

Season: 6

#7 Debanjana Karmakar

Debanjana lost to Anjana Padmanabhan in the Season 1 of Indian Idol Junior. This Kolkata girl continues to learn Hindustani classical music while acting her academics.

*It may be noted that instead of Season 7, the showrunners organised Season 1 of Indian Idol Junior

#8 Nahid Afrin

The 19-year-old musician rose to fame during the 2015 edition of Indian Idol Junior. The following year, Afrin sang her first track ‘Rajj Rajj Ke’, in the 2016 Bollywood film, Akira, starring Sonakshi Sinha.

*It may be noted that instead of Season 8, the showrunners organised Season 2 of Indian Idol Junior

#9 Khuda Baksh

Known for his versatile style of singing, Khuda Baksh locked horns with LV Revanth, during Season 9 in 2017. Despite losing the trophy, he was greeted with several opportunities from the music composers. He was roped in, by Anu Malik, to sing a track in JP Dutta’s Paltan.

Season: 9

#10 Ankush Bhardwaj

Born in Shimla, Ankush was one of the most popular faces from the tenth season of the show. With his charming appearance and soothing vocals, he has established an incredible fan base for himself.

Season: 10

#11 Rohit Shyam Raut

Before joining the eleventh season of Indian Idol in 2019, Rohit had previously appeared in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’ll Champs. Mr Raut who gained popularity as a playback singer, is all set to debut as a music composer with Oh My Ghost, a Marathi movie.

Season: 11