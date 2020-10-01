Marking the 99th birth anniversary of Allu Ramalingaiah, the Allu family, on Thursday, launched Allu Studios in Hyderabad. Announcing the commencement of the studios, actor Allu Arjun tweeted, “1st of October marks the 99th birth anniversary of our beloved Dr Sri Allu Ramalingaiah. To commemorate the occasion and honor his memory, the Allu family has inaugurated the construction work of ALLU Studios. Our entire family has loved cinema and it makes us very happy to celebrate the legacy of our grandfather. We proudly dedicate Allu Studios to his loving memory.”

The actor even shared pictures from the inaugural ceremony of the studios where he was seen with father Arvind, and brothers Bobby and Sirish.

Allu Studios, which is being constructed at Gandipet, will play host to film shootings and other film-related activities. Further details regarding the studios are likely to be revealed soon. The upcoming studios is expected to bolster Hyderabad’s prominence as a film production hub. It may be noted that the Telangana capital already boasts of Annapurna Studios, Ramanaidu Studios, Ramoji Film City, Sri Sarathi Studios, etc.

Allu Ramalingaiah, best known for his portrayal of comic characters, acted in over 1000 Telugu movies. He was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri in 1990 for his contribution to Telugu cinema. Mr. Ramalingiah is popularly remembered for his acts in films like Mayabazaar, Vetagadu, Mutyala Muggu, and Buddimantudu, Mantri Gari Viyyankudu, and many more.