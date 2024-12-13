Actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre where the premier show of Pushpa 2 was screened on 4 December was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody on 13 December.

After the arrest, the actor was produced in the Nampally court where the judge ordered the remand. Earlier, the hero underwent a medical checkup at Gandhi Hospital which is mandatory.

Police forces were deployed heavily at the court to prevent entry of others into the court complex. Only the staff members were allowed inside the court.

Having come to know about the developments, actor Chiranjeevi his wife Surekha and Nagababu rushed to the house of Allu Arjun.

Fans of Allu Arjun thronged the Chanchalguda jail as the actor was being taken to the jail. Meanwhile, heavy police bandobast was made at the jail premises.

Meanwhile, a hearing is on at the High Court on the quash petition filed by Allu Arjun.

When director Sukumar and producer Dil Raju wanted to meet the actor at the Chikkadpalli police station, they were not allowed.

Meanwhile, several actors like Nani and Balaji faulted the police on the way they arrested Allu Arjun. The High Court which heard the quash petition filed by Allu Arjun, granted interim bail for the actor.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu