The Naandhi actor is back on the big screen with yet another interesting movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam, the release date of which was announced yesterday. Zee Studios and Hasya Movies are producing the film, which is written and directed by AR Mohan. Producers from Zee Studios took to their social media accounts to announce the release date of the rural drama Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam on Thursday.

The one and only Telugu actor we can think of when it comes to slapstick comedy in Telugu movies is Allari Naresh. The actor who had carved his niche in the Telugu comedy movie industry has completely changed his acting strategy. With his performance in Maharshi receiving positive reviews, the ace actor went on to change his genre. The actor’s performance in the movie Naandhi became a benchmark in his career, from which there was no looking back.

Allari Naresh will next be seen in Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam along with Anandhi, Vennela Kishore, Chammak Chandra and others in prominent roles. According to the announcement, the movie is all set to make its theatrical release on 11 November 2022.

The movie’s teaser showcases Naresh in the role of a government official who reaches Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh on election duty. Naresh takes note of the tribals’ problems and convinces them to vote. The plot of the story showcases similarities with Rajkumar Rao’s Newton. However, the makers have denied the same.

