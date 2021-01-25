Nestled amidst the Eastern Ghats, with beautiful golden sandy beaches on one side and the alluring lush green hills on the other, Vizag is deservingly called ‘The Jewel of the East’. From the majestic Simhachalam hills to the pristine beauties of the Araku Valley, the district offers an enthralling experience to the tourists throughout the year. Marking the occasion of National Tourism Day, let us dig into the tour packages provided by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) in and around Vizag.

To offer a unique travel experience for all the tourists visiting Vizag, the APTDC had earlier introduced tour packages from the city to Araku Valley, Simhachalam, and Lambasingi. Additionally, the Corporation had also launched packages between Vizag to Bhadrachalam, Tirupati, and other popular tourist destinations in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to Yo!, APTDC Marketing Executive, Krishna Mohan, informed that currently, they are operating Araku (by-road) and city tour packages (Vizag Urban). The Araku (by-road) one-day tour begins at 7 AM and finishes at 9 PM. It will cover Padmapuram Gardens, Tribal Museum, Ananthagiri coffee plantations, Galikonda viewpoint, and Borra Caves. Passengers will be ferried in non A/c Hitech coaches. Packed breakfast, mineral water, lunch, tea, and snacks will be provided as a part of the package.

Under the city tour packages, the APTDC offers a Heritage tour and a Leisure Night package tour. The former package begins at 9 AM and ends at 5:30 PM. Popular tourist destinations in the city including Kailasagiri, Simhachalam, Thotlakonda, Boating at Fishing Harbour, Rishikonda Beach, Visakha Sub Marine Museum, and Jathara Shilparamam will be covered under the tour. The Leisure Night package tour, on the other hand, begins at 4 PM and finished by 9 PM on the following day. Tourists will be taken around to places including Fishing Harbour, Submarine Museum, Kailasagiri Hills, and Jathara Shilparamam. It may be noted that dinner will be provided at Haritha Beach Resorts.

Sharing that the officials are working towards reviving the tourism industry amid the global pandemic, Mr Krishna Mohan said that they are currently chalking out plans to introduce new packages covering the temple circuits, Buddhist circuits in the North Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, i.e., Vizag, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam. He added that once the state government approves the proposals, the authorities will take necessary action to promote the new packages.

For bookings and further details, contact 9848813584.