Food can often be a journey to happiness, and some restaurants take you on this journey by using trains. With the large number of railway enthusiasts we have in India, it makes sense that eateries are stepping up to this interest by creating themed spaces for people to dine in. Such train-themed restaurants have popped up in Visakhapatnam too. Here are some of them:

1. Platform 65

We’ve all been there—seated at a restaurant, eagerly waiting for our food, our growling stomachs perking up every time the kitchen door swings open. At Platform 65, you’ll still feel that anticipation, but wth a little difference: instead of a human server, your meal will arrive aboard a charming toy train!

Platform 65 takes dining to the next level with its chair-car-inspired seating, miniature train tracks and stations and delicious food.

Location: Waltair Main Road

2. Coach Restaurant

Ever wondered what it’s like to dine on a train without the bumps and jerks? The Coach Restaurant in Visakhapatnam turns that dream into reality. Repurposing an old Indian Railways coach, this spot gives you the authentic train travel feel—minus the luggage and delays. With a menu featuring North Indian, South Indian, Chinese, and more, there’s a flavorful dish for every passenger on board.

Location: Allipuram

3. Shian Train Restaurant

If you want a mix of excitement and lip-smacking food, Shian Train Restaurant at Jagadamba Junction is perfect. The restaurant has mini toy train servers that bring delectable Indian dishes to your table. From aromatic curries to sizzling seafood dishes, every bite is a treat. Add to that a unique ambience and refreshing beverages, and you’ve got yourself a ticket to a memorable meal.

Location: Jagadamba Junction

For those who are hungry for a side of uniqueness to accompany their main course, these three train-themed restaurants in Visakhapatnam are a must-visit!

