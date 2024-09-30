Amidst an air of uncertainty over the future of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the central government on Sunday issued orders directing Ajit Kumar Saxena, Chairman of Manganese Ore (India) Limited (MOIL), to take the additional charge of the CMD of the VSP.

It may be mentioned here that S Sakthimani has already been selected for the CMD post at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and he is to take the charge after the retirement of present incumbent Atul Bhatt who is on leave. He will retire on 30 November. Till that date, Ajit Kumar Saxena will hold the additional charge. After Bhatt going on leave, A K Bagchi, RINL Director (projects), had been given the additional charge of CMD, VSP.

Meanwhile, the silence of Centre on the steel plant issue irks trade unions who urge the Modi government at Centre to come out clear on the burning issue.

Fuming at the steel plant management for ‘cancelling’ the gate passes over 4,000 contract workers, they have called for a three-day relay hunger-strike from October 1 by different organisations all over the State for protection of the plant.

Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam, District Labour Unions JAC chairman M Jaggunaidu said that members of students, workers and women organisations across the State would participate in the relay fast.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu