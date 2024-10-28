An air services institute with international standards will be set up at Bhogapuram where an airport is coming up, according to Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Rammohan Naidu, who along with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni), launched two flights from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada at the Vizag airport on 27 October 2024, said infrastructure for aviation services and facilities would be set up in 500 acres.

He said that efforts were on to improve connectivity between Visakhapatnam and other cities.

The Union Minister further said there was a proposal to provide air services to Varanasi and Ayodhya. He said that the ticket prices would come down with the availability of two new services between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Kesineni Shivnath said the introduction of two more flights between Vizag and Vijayawada was a welcome development.

“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is very particular in improving the aviation sector in the State, said the MP. The announcement of the air services institute in Bhogapuram aligns with this vision.

The two new services are being operated by IndiGo and Air India Express. Visakhapatnam West MLA P G V R Naidu (Ganababu) and others were present at the inaugural function.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu