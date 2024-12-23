Have you ever wondered what Vizag would look like 100 years later, or how bizarre it would be if it was a space city on another planet? Put your wonderment to rest, for thanks to AI, we can now bring these ideas to life. From envisioning the city’s futuristic transformation to its existence in another realm, these stunning AI photos showcase Visakhapatnam through varying interesting perspectives.

1. Vizag, 2124

What would Vizag look like 100 years from now? Towering skyscrapers, planted greenery, floating solar panels, and flying vehicles would be a common sight, apparently. This re-imagination of Visakhapatnam by AI showcases the city as a coastal metropolis with a futuristic skyline, sustainable energy solutions, sleek transportation systems, and more. With the modern highway running parallel to the coastline, this may as well be a stunning prediction of Vizag’s Beach Road!

2. Vizag Metro Rail

Vizag having its own metro rail system is something the residents have been relentlessly anticipating for a long time. Though the progress on this project is steady, it is still uncertain when works for it will start. And so, here’s a view of what Vizag would look like with a modern metro train running through it!

3. Snowfall in Visakhapatnam

It is almost improbable to associate Vizag – the land of sunny beaches and scorching heat – with snow. And yet, this AI-generated image proves that Visakhapatnam’s beauty would only become much more surreal if such a situation was possible!

4. Glass Skywalk Bridge at Kailasagiri

Recently, word spread that efforts are afoot in Kailasagiri, Visakhapatnam, to build India’s longest glass skywalk bridge. While we wait for this project to come to fruition, here’s an AI-rendered image of what this glass bridge would look like, extending over the hills and providing stunning views of the sea.

5. Visakhapatnam Railway Station, 2124

The bustling Vizag Railway Station is everyone’s way of getting in and out of the city. Needless to say, it is an important part of life here, and developing it to be of better service to residents is a consistent ordeal. Here’s how the station could look in 100 years, with high-speed trains, aerodynamic designs, impeccable clean stations, hovering drones, and more.

6. Vizag as an IT Hub

The tagline “IT Hub” follows Vizag around everywhere. What will it look like when the city truly embodies this status? Here’s how AI imagines it, with magnificent glass skyscrapers, inhibited by top IT companies scattered across the city.

7. A Martian city

Since the release of Kalki 2898 AD this year, sci-fi has been all the rage. On that wavelength, this picture reimagines Visakhapatnam as a metropolitan city on Mars! The cityscape has a mix of traditional Indian architectural elements and cutting-edge Martian technology. The iconic structures of the city are seamlessly integrated with towering domed habitats, solar arrays, and crimson-hued landscapes that characterize Mars. The streets are bustling with hover vehicles and pedestrians in futuristic attire.

8. Gateway of India in Visakhapatnam

While Vizag has many iconic structures of its own, wouldn’t it be amazing if a site of national importance was located here? This photo imagines what Vizag would look like if the revered Gateway Of India in Mumbai was on our shores!

9. MV Maa Floating Restaurant

For a long time, there were discussions about turning MV Maa, the stranded ship by Tenneti Park beach, into a floating restaurant. While it remains to be seen whether these plans for the structure will materialise, this AI image visualises what it would look like!

10. Shooting stars in Vizag’s sky

It is unfortunate that Visakhapatnam doesn’t see a lot of stars in the sky. So, here’s a stunning picture of shooting stars flying over the city, lighting up the sky in a show of beauty.

Here’s hoping you enjoyed these AI photos of Visakhapatnam. In what other ways would you like to see AI reimagining our city? Comment below and let us know!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.