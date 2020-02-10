Movies that you shouldn’t miss watching on the newly launched Aha app

Ace Telugu producer Allu Arvind’s latest venture – OTT platform ‘Aha’ was launched on Sunday. Unlike the existing OTT platforms, the app exclusively offers Telugu content including movies and original shows. Some of the movies on the app caught our attention, and are going on our watch list immediately.

1. Chiru Hits

The Aha app has a dedicated section for all Megastar Chiranjeevi fans. The actor’s all-time hits like Gang Leader, Gharana Mogudu, Tagore, Challenge, and Subha Lekha are some of the movies available among other notable ones.

2. Khushi

A Telugu movie binge-watch session is incomplete without a PSPK hit in it. Khushi, Thammudu, Attarintiki Daredi, and Jalsa are some of Pawan Kalyan‘s movies available on the app.

3. Arjun Suravaram

The Nikhil and Lavanya Tripathi starrer gained accolades for its edgy and fast-paced plot. This one’s going on our watch list for the thrills.

4. Gulabi

The blockbuster from Krishna Vamsi still has the Telugu audiences swooning to its soundtrack, decades later. We’re giving this a watch to bring back the fond memories.

5. Anveshana

With Karthik and Bhanu Priya in the lead, the movie features a whodunit plot surrounding a man-eating tiger. Also adding to the merits is its phenomenal soundtrack by maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

6. Venky

Another evergreen name on the Aha app in Srinu Vaitla’s Venky. Who can forget the iconic comedy sequences between Ravi Teja and Brahmanandam in Venky? A must-watch for all the laughs!