The Indian Army recruitment, under the recently introduced Agnipath Scheme, will commence on 14 August at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Interested candidates from a total of 13 districts- Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Parvathipuram, Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Eluru, Kakinada, NTR, and Yanam can apply for this recruitment drive. The recruitment will be conducted till 31 August 2022.

Candidates can apply for the roles of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, Agniceer Tradesman (10th pass), and Agniveer Tradesman (8th pass). Registrations will be open till 30 July 2022 and only those who apply online will be permitted to take part in the recruitment. The admit cards will be issued through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website from 7 August.

Applicants will be asked to report at various centres around the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam to avoid large gatherings. For any queries related to the Indian Army recruitment in Visakhapatnam under the Agnipath Scheme, candidates can check the ‘Army Calling’ app on Google PlayStore or contact the Army Recruitment Office at 0891-2756959 and 0891-2754680.

In a press release here on Tuesday, an Indian Army official asked the candidates to safeguard themselves from any fraudsters claiming to help them pass the recruitment test.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more city updates.