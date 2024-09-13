Contract nurses in Visakhapatnam took out a rally on 13 September demanding regularisation of their services. Contract nurses in large numbers took part in the rally which was taken out from KGH to Jagadamba junction and back. Raising slogans in support of their demand, they alleged a raw deal to them.

Andhra Pradesh State Nurses Association State Committee leaders G Koteswara Rao and B.Santakumari pointed out that over 11,500 nurses have been working on contract basis in the State. They included those who completed degree in three-year course and post-graduate course. Some even did Ph.D, they observed.

During the previous government, ANMs working in secretariats were given a short-term training, the leaders said pointing out they can’t extend services on a par with nurses. The contract nurses have been agitating for the past eight days. Nursing students also participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, Telugu Shakti president B V Ram, who has expressed solidarity towards the agitating contract nurses rally, urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to respond positively to the issue and do justice to the contract nurses in Visakhapatnam.

Blaming the previous government for the present situation, he said a committe should be set up to study everything related to the problems of contract nurses. Based on its report, the government should take a decision, he said.

It was not fair on the part of the government to elevate ANMs as staff nurses, ignoring contract nurses. The GO issued recently on it should be withdrawn immediately, he demanded.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu