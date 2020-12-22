Senior IAS officer, Adityanath Das has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh state government. The government has issued orders, on Tuesday, in this regard. As per the orders, Mr Adityanath Das will join the office on 31 December.

The current Chief Secretary, Nilam Sawhney, whose term as the state’s CS is all set to end this year, has been appointed as the Principal Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. The government order stated that as the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Sawhney, the 1984-batch IAS officer, will look after the health and COVID-19 management, reorganisation of districts, land re-survey, and the strengthening of Village and Ward Secretariats.

Earlier on 18 December, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney during a Cabinet meeting. As a token of appreciation for her services, the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues felicitated her, as it was the last Cabinet meeting during her capacity as the Chief Secretary. Mrs Sawhney was supposed to retire on 30 June this year. However, based on a request from the state government, the Centre extended her service for another three months, till 31 December.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued an order posting 1988 batch IAS officer Y Srilakshmi as Secretary at Municipal Administration and Urban Development. Earlier this month, Srilakshmi reported to the AP cadre from Telangana after securing a favourable order from the Central Administrative Tribunal. However, the Union Department of Personnel and Training is yet to issue an order over Srilakshmi’s shift to AP cadre from Telangana.