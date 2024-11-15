The Adani Gangavaram Port, one of the most modern ports in the country, has announced the induction of a new locomotive (WDG3A) to its railway infrastructure, marking a significant step forward in the port’s efforts to increase its productivity.

According to a press note issued by the port, the strategic enhancement is in tune with the port’s commitment to establishing a seamless logistics network that supports rapid and efficient cargo movement across the region.

The induction of the new locomotive and other initiatives are designed to support the growing demands of the region’s logistics needs. The addition of the locomotive represents a significant stride in improving the rail infrastructure within the port, aligning perfectly with the port’s commitment to providing advanced logistics services.

The port is investing significantly in expanding and enhancing the internal rail network. These state-of-the-art locomotives will play a pivotal role in streamlining cargo handling processes and advancing the development of a warehouse facility, complete with integrated rail capabilities, which will become operational in the coming months.

According to the Adani Gangavaram port management, it is extremely delighted at the induction of the new locomotive. The initiatives elevate the port’s operational standards and contribute to the port’s efforts to meet customer expectations. The port offers substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and evacuation systems with faster turnaround time and delivery. The port’s management says it is happy to see the trade derive benefits from modern deep-water infrastructure.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu