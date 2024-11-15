On 14 November 2024 (Thursday), a case was registered in The Town-II police station at Visakhapatnam against the film actress Mallidi Sri Reddy, for her posts against Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other alliance leaders.

Over the past few days, several cases were filed against the film actress from different places of Andhra Pradesh for making obscene comments on social media against the ruling government. On Thursday under various sections of BNS and IT Act, a total of three cases were filed on Sri Reddy, from Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Rajahmundry.

In the wake of these events, Sai Reddy, pleading for apologies and “begging” to save her, released an open letter to IT and Human Resources Development (IT& HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh through the social media platform, ‘X’.

Addressing Minister Nara Lokesh as “Anna” (brother), Sri Reddy confessed that she made obscene remarks against TDP leaders and said, “My parents told to me to talk to you directly. However, as I don’t have that capacity, I’m writing this open letter to you.”

She further apologized to TDP and Jana sena Party leaders and their family members, as well as TV5 and Andhrajyothi media houses. She also expressed her apologies to the movie actors Mega Star Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu.

The letter emerged on the social media platform on November 14, and netizens are reacting both positively and negatively to the open letter.

Some of them are mocking her, saying that the letter got addressed to the wrong person and should have been addressed to Jagan Reddy, as she has been openly supporting YSRCP party in various occasions.

Meanwhile, others are extending support to her by saying “Once a person genuinely feels remorse for their actions, forgiveness should be extended to reform.” (@bigcatt09)

On the other hand, she released another letter to Jagan Mohan Reddy and expressed that she is guilty of bringing a bad name to the party and will stay away from the party members from now on.

