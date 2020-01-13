Prudhvi Raj resigns as SVBC Chairman as audio tape sparks row

Actor Prudhvi Raj resigned as the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) Chairman after an audio tape, allegedly involving him, stirred up a major row in the temple town of Tirupati. The move came after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered him to step down from the coveted post, based on a report submitted by the vigilance department of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The audio tape, which is allegedly a recorded telephonic conversation, had Prudhvi Raj allegedly make a vulgar conversation with a woman employee of the organisation. In the tape, a voice purportedly belonging to Prudhvi Raj is heard involving in an awkward conversation with a woman. The audio quickly went viral leaving the TTD red-faced. With SVBC employees union and several women organisations lashed out on Prudhvi, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy soon ordered a probe into the matter.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Prudhvi Raj said that he had submitted his resignation to the post of SVBC Chairman through fax. Claiming innocence, the actor-comedian said that the audio tape was fabricated by the opposition parties in an attempt to malign him.

It may be noted that the actor also drew flak for his recent remarks on the farmer protests in Amaravati.

Prudhvi Raj is a popular face in Telugu films. The actor has been seen in several popular films including Khadgam, Loukyam, Attarintiki Daredi, and Bharat Ane Nenu among others. He was appointed as the Chairman of SVBC in July 2019, shortly after the YSRCP formed government in Andhra Pradesh.