Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken a serious view of the alleged sexual harassment incident in which a technician of a scanner centre in a private hospital misbehaved with a woman patient in Visakhapatnam. He has directed the police to take stringent action against the person who indulged in such an indecent act.

The Chief Minister has asked the police to initiate measures to ensure such incidents would not recur. He ordered a comprehensive probe into the incident.

According to reports, the woman, who suffered a head injury, went to a hospital in the city on 9 December night.

The doctor at the hospital, after initial observation, advised her to go for a scanning at the centre located on the premises of the hospital.

When she went inside the scanning centre, she was allegedly asked to remove her dress by the technician. Later, he reportedly misbehaved with her. When she raised an alarm, people on the hospital premises rushed to the centre and beat up the technician.

According to relatives of the woman, she suffered a head injury in a road accident near Siripuram, Visakhapatnam, and she was taken to the nearby private hospital, where she faced sexual harassment.

Following information, the three Town police arrested the accused and produced in court which remanded him to judicial custody on 10 December. Cases were registered under various sections against him.

Meanwhile, locals in the area alleged that those who visit the hospital are not being treated well because of the negligent attitude of the staff.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu