15 Aamir Khan movies that every cinephile must watch

Aamir Khan is one of India’s most versatile film actors. Though he is loved by the masses, Aamir has also made a mark in being the “thinking man’s” favourite. “Mr. Perfectionist” is one of the many titles he holds as an artiste who approaches his art with a lot of diligence and detail. Coming from a family associated with the film, Mr. Khan soon stood on his own feet and achieved to create his very own legacy. Having started off as the chocolaty lover boy, Aamir Khan had covered a wide range of characters across many genres of cinema through his movies. On the 55th birthday of Aamir Khan, here is a list of his most famous movies that have won the hearts of millions across the world.

Must watch movies of Aamir Khan:

#1 Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT), 1988

This was not his first film as many believe. In fact, it was his third to face the camera. A typical Romeo-Juliet type saga, Aamir played the charming boy-next-door who romances the daughter of his family’s nemesis. His cousin, Mansoor Khan, made a debut as a director with this musical super-hit. Almost overnight, Aamir Khan became the new poster heartthrob for many girls who wanted a “Raj” in their lives.

National Film Award – Special Mention

Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut

Nominated—Filmfare Award for Best Actor

#2 Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, 1992

Mansoor Khan’s second musical super-hit. Aamir played the bratty, yet good-hearted, the younger brother in this college-town based entertainer. Soon, he works hard at proving his grit by winning the local inter-college cycling championship and in the process the hearts of his family and friends. Yet again, Aamir scored in the hearts of millions and delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of that year.

Nominated—Filmfare Award for Best Actor

#3 Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, 1993

It is a lesser-known fact that Aamir Khan has always loved children based films. This was a reason for Aamir to don on the role of a screenwriter, along with Robin Bhatt, in this family comedy directed by Mahesh Bhatt. A complete family entertainer, it touched lightly on the topic of familial responsibility and the fact that hard work is the main key to happiness.

Nominated—Filmfare Award for Best Actor

#4 Andaz Apna Apna, 1994

One of the more memorable Aamir Khan movies, which is also the only one to have paired the two reigning Khans – Aamir and Salman. Regarded as one of the eternal comedies from the Indian film factory, this comedy of errors created box office waves during that year. Aamir Khan displayed his flair for comic timing, and expression, throughout this rib-tickling movie.

Nominated—Filmfare Award for Best Actor

#5 Rangeela, 1995

This brought together Aamir Khan, Ram Gopal Varma, and AR Rehman; each reigning in their respective streams during that era. Aamir brought forth the lovable tapori, Munna, in this musical extravaganza. Preparing for this role, Aamir Khan spent some time with youngsters from the Mumbai slums. He wanted to work on his diction, dialogue delivery, and body language to portray Munna… and the effort was certainly worth it!

Nominated–Filmfare Award for Best Actor

#6 Ghulam, 1998

Aamir’s second memorable tapori role. An amateur boxer, street thug and young lover can be used to describe his character, Siddharth “Siddhu” Marathe. The movie is the saga the hero goes through while being torn between right and wrong. This was also a debut of sorts, for the perfectionist, as a playback singer. And certainly, “Aati Kya Khandala” is very much ingrained in everyone’s mind even today.

Nominated—Filmfare Award for Best Actor

Nominated—Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer

#7 Sarfarosh, 1999

Aamir Khan plays an honest, hard-hitting and very determined Indian police officer who’s on a quest to stop cross border terrorism. Driven by his past tragedy, present duty, and a supportive family, his character goes beyond the call of duty to accomplish his mission. Interlaced with this racy thriller is a wonderful love story supported by the passion for ghazals.

Nominated—Filmfare Award for Best Actor

#8 Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India, 2001

The maiden project of Aamir Khan Productions, this movie was written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Aamir donned the roles of the producer as well as the main lead. His lovable character, Bhuvan, has been etched in people’s memories to date. The periodic drama consisted of an excellent script, a grand cast, and AR Rehman’s tremendous musical soundtrack and background score. Technically, this was the first time that an entire Indian film was shot using synchronised sound using a sync-sound recording. Lagaan also has the record for casting the biggest number of British actors in a single Indian movie. As a producer, Aamir Khan held no bars in terms of production, location, cast, crew, music, shoot arrangements, post-production and certainly promotion. The director, and Aamir, spent a lot of time abroad to promote the film. It was even released in China for the first time to an outstanding response.

Post-release, a high scale earthquake had almost destroyed the villages where Lagaan was shot. Aamir donated a significant amount of his earnings to provide relief and rehabilitation to the Bhuj area. This epic won a number of awards, nationally and internationally, and was showcased at many foreign film festivals. Lagaan was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. This was the third Indian entry after Mother India (1957) and Salaam Bombay! (1988). Though Lagaan did not get the Oscar, it certainly received numerous accolades from the foreign, and national, fraternity. Aamir Khan definitely had hit a century of sorts with his first home production.

National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

Filmfare Award for Best Film

Filmfare Award for Best Actor

Nominated—Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film

#9 Dil Chahta Hai, 2001

In contrast to a periodic film, this was an upbeat modern story on the coming of age of three friends. Set in a modern urban setting, covering India and Australia, the movie essayed the story of friendship, love, and relationships. Aamir Khan played the lead role to the hilt in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut. The movie is considered as a trendsetter in a saga of urban romantic comedies that have followed since.

Nominated—Filmfare Award for Best Actor

#10 Rang De Basanti, 2006

No special list of Aamir Khan movies can be complete without Rang De Basanti, can it? The actor plays a senior university student in this modern-day saga intertwined with portions of India’s Independence struggle. It is the story of a group of friends who change their perspectives, on life and their surroundings, as they work on a docu-film on five revolutionary Indian freedom fighters. This change in thinking leads them to murder the Indian Defence Minister as he is guilty of corruption. This cult film created a national furore, especially amongst the youth, and generated vocal anti-establishment opinions across the country. Aamir brought to life his care-free, loving and mischievous character who turns into a highly determined rebel of sorts.

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor

Nominated—Filmfare Award for Best Actor

#11 Taare Zameen Par, 2007

Taking a special place on our list of must-watch Aamir Khan movies is Taare Zameen Par. This was the maestro’s directorial debut, apart from being the producer and one of the supporting characters. The main lead was eight-year-old Darsheel Safary, who played a shy, yet a highly artistic boy suffering from dyslexia. Aamir plays his art teacher who recognises his problem and helps him accordingly. The touching saga brought forth the social stigma, and denial that dyslexic children, and their parents, face. It also showcased how this is not a lifelong problem and can certainly be resolved. A complete family film with a very strong message which brought numerous accolades to itself as well as its director/producer.

National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare

Filmfare Award for Best Film

Filmfare Award for Best Director

Nominated—Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor

#12 Ghajini, 2008

This was the first of many for Aamir Khan. It was the first remake (of the Tamil hit by the same name) that Aamir agreed to work on. Also, it was the first Hindi film to gross more than Rs.100 crores in revenue, thus forming the 100 crore club in Bollywood. The third aspect was this was the first time that an actor had docufilm his entire body transformation. This was released post the film release. Aamir had completely bulked up to play the short-term memory sufferer in search of his beloved’s murderers. Though a grim film, this also hit big on the chartbusters.

Nominated—Filmfare Award for Best Actor

#13 3 Idiots, 2009

This coming-of-age comedy-drama film is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone. A multi-starrer that covers the dark truth behind the pressures that the current Indian education system puts on all the students. It also follows the friendship of three students, one of them being Aamir Khan. This musical blockbuster strongly put across the message that “Follow excellence and success will by itself follow you”. Aamir played the role of a good-hearted prodigal student to the hilt. His self-transformation, to play a twenty-something-year-old, is very evident throughout the film. The childlike mannerisms of his character appealed across generations of viewers. His character is also inspired from Indian engineer, innovator and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk.

Nominated—Filmfare Award for Best Actor

#14 PK, 2014

Aamir Khan played an alien, trying to get back to his planet, in this satirical comedy. The movie was focussed on how the alien found religious dogmas and superstitions very strange and in contrast to what the actual religion preached. The perfectionist took on a number of characteristics to play the lovable, almost childlike, alien. PK had green eyes, spoke Bhojpuri, never blinked while talking, continuously chewed on paan and had a very unique walk. Aamir actually learned Bhojpuri and would eat almost 100 paans in a day. The Aamir Khan – Rajkumar Hirani – Vidhu Vinod Chopra trio really hit big with this family entertainer.

Nominated—Filmfare Award for Best Actor

#15 Dangal 2016

Completing our special list of Aamir Khan movies is Dangal. Mr. Khan plays a middle-aged ex-wrestler, working in a government job, who trains his daughters to become India’s first world-class female wrestlers. This was also produced by Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao. This is considered as one of Aamir’s finest emotional performances till date as he plays the strict, yet caring, father who wants to prove that daughters can, and will, be as good as sons… or even better! Again, Aamir Khan not only impressed the world with his acting but with his body transformation as well. The highlight being that he chose to shoot as the paunchy middle aged father first, took a break to completely hard tone his physique and then shoot the flashback where he is the young champion wrestler that he was.

Filmfare Award for Best Actor

Filmfare Award for Best Film