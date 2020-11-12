Based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra (Soorarai Pottru in Tamil) has finally made its way to Amazon Prime Video, on Wednesday, amid high expectations. Starring Suriya in the lead role, the film essays the story of an ex-Army officer who aspires to establish a low-cost airline, and by the looks of it, this Sudha Kongara directorial has opened to a thumping response from the audience. From hailing the gripping storyline to falling in love with Suriya’s performance, the Twitter audience seems to have already given a huge thumbs up to the big South Indian release this week. Here’s the Twitter review of Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra.

Just watched #AakasamNeeHaddura and I must say that the movie is emotional and very inspiring! Great job by #SudhaKongara in directing it and as always, it was great watching @Suriya_offl 🙌🏼 All the best to the entire team! #SooraraiPottruOnPrime — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) November 11, 2020

@Suriya_offl Wish you all the very very best with this extraordinary film my bro…. can’t wait for the world to see this spectacular piece of work… BRILLIANT. #SooraraiPottru # SudhaKongara @guneetm @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/eyGlKENTKI — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 12, 2020

One of the best movies in 2020 #SooraraiPottru must be celebrated in theatres pic.twitter.com/Y5dsIjgKk9 — Yogi Babu (@yogibabu_offl) November 12, 2020

#SooraraiPottru An outstanding performance by @Suriya_offl brother!! Very well etched characters and all played their roles so well. Moved and very motivating. Hats off to director #Sudha Mam & her entire team for the excellent execution! Congratulations and keep flying high.👍❤ — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) November 12, 2020

Great experience….🥳🥳@rajsekarpandian congrats..#SooraraiPottru — VISHNU VISHAL – stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) November 11, 2020

#AakaasamNeeHaddhuRa is a masterpiece.. Extraordinary Writing & Execution from Sudha Kongara. Outstanding performance again, again & AGAIN from one of the finest actors of India @Suriya_offl. Loved @ActorSatyaDev dubbing for Suriya in Telugu. #SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/cMbKtIB560 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 11, 2020

The best among all OTT releases He lived in the char, peak performance in airport scene@ActorSatyaDev your voice for Suriya👌 Expectations lekunda chusinappudu masterpiece thagilithe ah feel >>>#AakaasamNeeHaddhuRa — ƬD (@_1_2_7_9) November 12, 2020

The Udupi hotel scene in #AakasamNeeHaddhuRa is still running in my mind. Simple but top class writing & execution by the director — [T] (@thetarunreddy) November 12, 2020

Congratulations to my big brother @Suriya_offl and #sudhakongara on #AakaasamNeeHaddhuRa #SooraraiPottru. Hearing wonderful things about the movie. It’s high time you give a party my brother! — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) November 12, 2020

#SooraraiPottru is AMAZING. Just the pick-me-up movie we all need during this time. #tamil — Ashwin (@_ashwinr) November 12, 2020