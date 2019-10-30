AA20 launch: Allu Arjun and Sukumar join hands for third film together

Telugu actor Allu Arjun and director Sukumar have joined hands for their third film together. The film, which marks the 20th film of Allu Arjun’s career, was launched in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Along with the film’s main men, directors Koratala Siva, Surender Reddy, filmmaker Allu Arvind, and other guests graced the launch event of AA20.

Mythri Movie Makers will be producing the yet-untitled film with Devi Sri Prasad composing the tunes. While Rashmika Mandanna is likely to play the female lead, popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was recently seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will also be donning a key character in AA20.

Marking the occasion, Allu Arjun and Sukumar took to social media to share pictures from the AA20 launch event. Calling his combination with Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad as special, the ‘Sarrainodu’ star hoped to “create magic” again with AA20.

AA20 Pooja . 3rd time with my darling Sukku . DSP special combo always . Hoping to create a magic again . Thank you Koratala Shiva garu , Surender Reddy Garu & Allu Arvind garu (dad) and all other guests for gracing the occasion. Thank you Mythri Movies & Muttamsetty Media . pic.twitter.com/HazJcDNqJz

— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 30, 2019

Allu Arjun and Sukumar had previously worked together for Arya and Arya 2. With both the films impressing the audience, their latest collaboration, in AA20, comes as a highly anticipated one.

While Sukumar, after the massive success of Rangasthalam, was slated to work with Mahesh Babu, the project was stalled with the actor opting out due to “creative differences”. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is currently filming for his next movie, Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, which is likely to hit the screens on 12 January 2020.